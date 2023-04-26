Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Alex Eala succumbs to world No. 66, exits early from Madrid Open

    by Kate Reyes
    1 Hour ago
    Alex Eala
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ALEX Eala made an early exit from the Madrid Open after losing to WTA no. 66 Tatjana Maria of Germany, 1-6, 1-6, at the round of 128, Wednesday at Caja Magica.

    Alex Eala vs Tatjana Maria

    The 17-year-old Filipina, who received a wildcard spot, was limited to scoring just a single game per set from the match that lasted an hour and 10 minutes.

    The loss puts their head-to-head record to 2-0, to the German's advantage. They first saw action earlier this year in the round of 32 of Hua Hin.

    At WTA no. 267, Eala continues to go deep in the women's circruit as she nears her transition. She also turns 18 this May.

