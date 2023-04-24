Full week ahead as Alex Eala gets wildcard spot in Madrid Open

TRANSITIONING into the pros, Alex Eala had just unlocked another challenge in her career earning herself a spot in the 2023 Madrid Open in Caja Magica.

Alex Eala in 2023 Madrid Open

It's the Filipino sensation's first time to set foot in the WTA 1000 tournament after she received a wildcard entry to its main draw.

The 17-year-old Eala didn't make it past the qualifying rounds of the same competition last year.

She also seeks to establish a winning momentum after early exits in W60 Chiasso and W60 Bellinzona in Switzerland the past weeks.

Alongside the WTA no. 257, former World no. 3 Elina Svitolina, and Marina Bassols Ribera, Rebeka Masarova, Colombia's Camila Osorio, Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva, Brenda Fruhvirtova and Mirra Andreeva also received the main draw entrees.

Eala's set to face WTA no. 66, Tatjana Maria of Germany in the opener on Tuesday.

The competition runs April 25 to May 7.