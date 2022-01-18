After back-to-back wins, Alex Eala stays alive in Spain pro qualifying 

FILIPINA teen tennis sensation Alex Eala continues to work harder as she nears transition to the pros.

Eala turns 17 on May this year and only has two years left in the International Tennis Federation's Juniors level, where she is currently ranked 8th in the world.

And to jumpstart her 2022, she was quick to bag back-to-back big wins in the qualifying draw of the $25,000 ITF pro tournament in Manacor, Spain.

She dominated Slovenia's Ella Hojnik, 6-1, 6-1, last Sunday to advance to the second round, then faced Mia Chudejova of Slovakia, whom she also defeated 7-6, 6-3, on Monday night.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Will Alex Eala make it to tournament main draw?

The 16-year-old ace is now on the third and final round of the qualifiers and will face top-seeded France's Alice Rame on Tuesday night. Results will determine if she enters the main draw.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is currently ranked WTA no. 526 since she begun joining the pro in 2020.

Continue reading below ↓

She also bagged her maiden Women's title January last year, conquering the first leg of the W15 Manacor.

"It’s good to be back competing! I won my 1st and 2nd round qualifying matches here at the ITF 25k Pro Tournament," she wrote on Facebook.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Eala also skipped this year's Australian Open Juniors to give way to her pro journey. She currently holds the Grand Slam's Girls' Doubles title she won in 2020 with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.