    Alex Eala reaches main draw in Tokyo with win over Anastasia Kulikova

    Pinay netter breezes through qualifying
    by Luisa Morales
    2 hours ago
    Alex Eala
    PHOTO: Alex Eala on Facebook

    ALEX Eala made light work of Finland’s Anastasia Kulikova, 6-2, 6-3, to claim a spot in the main draw of the W100 Tokyo on Monday.

    Eala faces Natsumi Kawaguchi in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

    On a rainy game day that saw delays in the main draw, Eala needed only an hour and 17 minutes on the indoor courts to beat Kulikova.

    She started out strong in the first set, taking a 5-1 lead before sealing the set.

    Things were more interesting in the second set as Eala had to fend off her foe, with the match tied at 3 sets apiece before Kulikova sealed her fate with crucial errors.

