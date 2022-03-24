Alex Eala ends Miami Open stint with first-round loss to American foe

NOT without a gallant fight.

Sixteen-year-old Alex Eala gave her all in a faceoff against WTA no. 59 Madison Brengle in the first round of the 2022 Miami Open Women's Main Draw in Hard Rock Stadium, Florida. But the Filipina teen tennis sensation suffered a 6-2, 6-1 loss to the American on their battle at Thursday midnight, Manila time.

Alex Eala exits the Miami Open

This officially caps off her stint at the prestigious tournament, where she was handed a wildcard entry for the second straight year.

Eala, WTA no. 565, is slowly progressing through her transition into pro women's play as she turns 17 this year. She only has less than two years left to play in the Juniors.

This opportunity, however, is her first-ever faceoff against a Top 100 player, who is also twice her age. Brengle is 31 years old.

Three years into joining the pros, Eala already holds one International Tennis Federation title she earned from the W15 Manacor last January 2021.

