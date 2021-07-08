Alex Eala falls short vs unseeded foe as Wimby singles run ends

THE CHASE for the title has ended for Alex Eala.

The Filipina ace lost her way against Ane Mintegi Del Olmo of Spain in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, capping off her journey at the 2021 Wimbledon Girls’ Singles main draw in London, Thursday evening, Manila time.

After a back-and-forth affair in the first set, the second-seeded Eala sealed it at 6-3.

Alex Eala gives up early lead

Mintegi Del Olmo, Juniors World No. 27 however, was quick to power back, and limited Eala down by 0-4 in the following set.

But the Juniors World No. 3 rallied and broke back to win four straight games to tie at 4-4, until the Spanish foe took the next two points to force a decider.

In the third set, Eala quickly broke Mintegi Del Olmo, 17, to take the first game. The foe, of course, answered by winning the next three points to lead at 3-1.

The 16-year-old again broke back to close trail at 2-3, and held her serve to tie at 3-3, then 4-4, before she broke Mintegi Del Olmo to lead at 5-4 with a service advantage.

The opponent broke back to again to tie the score, and held her serve to lead ahead of Eala 5-6, and eventually won at 5-7.

It was a tough match for Alex, who recorded 27 unforced errors, four more than her point winners in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the doubles play, she will see action early Friday morning, Manila time with partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho, who also ended her Singles play in the second round.

