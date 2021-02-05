Weary Alex Eala crashes out of third leg of W15 Manacor Pro, ending gritty Spain run

ALEX Eala lost her chance in the title race of the last leg of the International Tennis Federation W15 Manacor as she surrendered to Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva, 2-6, 3-6, on Friday night (Manila time) in Mallorca, Spain.

The 15-year-old struggled to pick up momentum against the Russian from the very beginning of the match, dropping the first set. She tried to stay alive late in the second, and even managed the first point before officials called a medical time out that paused the game for a few minutes.

It was not clearly seen on the livestream, but the Filipina ace crashed out of the court.

She tied the last set 2-2, before Selekhmeteva, a WTA No. 611 and ITF No. 795, pulled off winning consecutive points.

Eala's 18-year-old opponent also ranks No. 7 in the ITF Juniors, where Eala currently holds No. 3.

The game marked the end of Eala's tourney in the $15,000 tournament, consisting of three legs.

She captured the title in the first leg, with her first-ever pro title, and finished both second and third as a quarterfinalist.

In previous interviews, Team Eala disclosed that they're looking to join more Womens tournaments this year after Alex debuted as a pro last year.

