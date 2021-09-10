Alex Eala bows out to unseeded foe in US Open Juniors quarterfinals

ALEX Eala officially ended her bout in the 2021 US Open Juniors Singles on Friday morning (Manila time).

The Filipina teen tennis sensation, seeded second in the Girls Singles, succumbed to Swiss Sebastianna Scilipoti, 5-7, 3-6, to finish her run off in the quarterfinals of her last Grand Slam of the year.

Despite starting with a 1-0 advantage in the beginning of both sets, the 16-year-old struggled to sustain her winning momentum all throughout, recording 45 unforced errors and nine double faults in the match that lasted one hour and 42 minutes.

Still, this quarterfinals finish is her best in the New York-based tournament. Last 2019, her US Open attempt ended in the second round.

Alex Eala-Sebastianna Scilipoti result

In the first set, the match came to 5-love, before the 18-year-old foe escaped at 5-7 with a successful serve.

The Juniors World No. 2 also called for a medical timeout in the middle of the second set as she trailed Scilipoti 3-4. The Swiss eventually broke away, icing the game via a backhand error from Eala in the matchpoint.

Despite falling in the singles, Eala stays alive in the doubles play, along with partner Hannde Vandewinkel of Belgium.

The pair are already at the quarterfinals. They were supposed to play their match against American pair Elizabeth Coleman and Madison Sieg, but the faceoff was delayed by the rain. A new schedule is yet to be announced.

Eala will continue the chase for her third doubles Grand Slam title, as she searches for her first singles Grand Slam crown in a brand-new season next year.

