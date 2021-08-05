Alex Eala bows to Egyptian foe in second round of WTA Romania tiff

ALEX Eala marked the end of her first-ever stint at a Women's Tennis Association main draw event after suffering a loss in the second round.

The Filipina ace succumbed to Mayar Sherif of Egypt, 2-6, 2-6, cutting her campaign in the WTA 250 Cluj Napoca short in Romania, Thursday afternoon.

From the get-go, Sherif, WTA no, 119 was quick to dominate the first set, briskly building up momentum against the teenager.

Eala, 16, struggled against the onslaught, recording five of her eight double faults in the first set.

Hence, Sherif was able to maintain her pace coming in the second round, and limited Eala to winning just two games.

Alex Eala does not advance to quarterfinals

Earlier today (Manila time), the 25-year-old foe came from a win against the tournament top seed Alize Cornet in the first round, before she faced Eala for a chance to the quarterfinals.

Eala initially earned herself a wild card entry for this WTA 250 tournament.

After making it past the first round, she is expected to increase her rankings in the WTA where she currently sits at No. 634.

