Alex Eala takes down Russia's Andreeva Mira, punches ticket to Milan singles finals

Filipina teen tennis ace Alex Eala prevailed over Andreeva Mirra of Russia, 7-5, 6-2, in semifinals round of the girls' singles main draw of Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, Italy, on Saturday evening (Philippine time).

She will now compete for the championship honors, hoping to win her third JA title in her young career. Eala won her first two in JA Plantation and JA Cape Town, both in 2019.

Eala hit the ground running in the first set, 5-3, but her service errors got in the way, delaying victory slightly before the sixteen-year-old ace capped off the match at 7-5.

She recorded five of her seven double faults in the first set.

Coming into the following set, Mirra attempted a fightback by taking the first game, but Eala proved tougher, conquering the next three games to cement her lead at 4-1.

The Russian scored another game, before the Filipina took over at 6-2 to complete the match.

Who will Alex Eala face in singles and doubles finals?

For the title bout, Eala now awaits her opponent as Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova and USA's Clervie Ngounoue duke it out in the semis.

Meanwhile, Eala and American partner Madison Sieg play their Finals match today, going against Croatia's Lucija Ciric Bagaric and Belgium's Sofia Costoulas whom Eala defeated in the Girls' Singles Quarters.

