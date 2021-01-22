Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Alex Eala dominates top-seeded foe, reaches first quarterfinals in pro career

    by Kate Reyes
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: Rafa Nadal Academy | Facebook

    ALEX Eala continued her winning streak in the young netter's first pro tournament this year, overpowering the no. 1 seed Seone Mendez of Australia in the second round of the W15 Manacor on Friday midnight.

    The win also marked her first-ever quarter finals in any professional tournament.

    The Filipina tennis sensation started off strong and sustained her play throughout the match, 6-4, 6-2. She even recovered from the 21-year-old's single service ace in the first game.

    The victory is a big leap ahead of Eala, defeating the International Tennis Federation Women's No. 2 and the $15,000 tournament's top seed.

    Juniors World No. 3 Eala is currently ranked No. 1,651 in the Women's Singles. She, however, only entered pro competition last year.

    She will now move to the quarterfinals as the 15-year-old awaits her next opponent and match schedule.

    The Australian Open Juniors Doubles champion initially toppled Italy's Anna Paradisi, a fellow RNA scholar, in the first round.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
