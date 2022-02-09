Alex Eala marches into second round of $60k pro in France

ALEX Eala was quick to grab hold of the second-round ticket in a $60,000 tournament after a big win over Swiss opponent in Grenoble, France.

The 16-year-old sealed her first rounder by toppling Switzerland's Joanna Zuger in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, on Tuesday night's Round of 32.

The victory marked her entry to the main draw after a series of qualifiers for the women's circuit.

W60 Grenoble is only her second $60,000 after she began joining the pros in 2020.

Her first was in W60 Bellinzona, Switzerland where she finished in the third round, losing to home bet Simona Waltert, which she played April last year.

Confident Alex Eala doesn't let up the pace

In the first set, the Filipina won three straight games to lead early at 5-3, and eventually sealed the deal at 6-4.

Keeping her pace, Eala led the following set at 5-0, before Zuger attempted to score a game for naught.

Eala, WTA no. 587, will now move to the Round of 16, facing fourth-seeded Chloe Paquet of France.

She is also eager to go deep in the pros as she prepares for her official transition in less than two years.

"Glad to have made it thru the Qualifying rounds and won my 1st round in this W60k GRENOBLE ITF Pro Tournament. I can feel your support from across the globe," she wrote on Facebook.

