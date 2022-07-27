Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Alex Eala nips Russian foe to start Spain 25k strong

    by Kate Reyes
    2 hours ago
    Alex Eala
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    NO DAYS off as Alex Eala continues her search for her third pro title.

    On Wednesday morning (Manila time), the Filipina teen tennis sensation brushed off 19-year-old Russian Maria Bondarenko, 6-4, 6-3, to begin her journey in the W25 El Espinar/Segovia, her 15th pro competition of the year.

    Eala, seeded fourth, shot off the gate with a 4-1 lead in the first set, maintaining her momentum even as Bondarenko mounted her own fightback.

      Alex Eala vs. Maria Bondarenko recap

      The 17-year-old Filipina retained her quick start in the second set, and was quicker to cap off the match, which lasted for two hours in all.

      Eala will next face United States' Amy Zhu in the round of 16. The pair had faced off before, with Zhu defeating Eala in the W25 Chiang Rai last April.

      Earlier this week, Eala reached her best rank in the WTA list, breaking the Top 300 at no. 282 in the latest update.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

