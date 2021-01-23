Unstoppable Alex Eala topples HK's Adithya Karunaratne, secures first pro finals berth

EVEN when faced with much older opponents, Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala remained unstoppable in the scrimmage of her first professional tournament this year.

Even with a less than 24 hour interval since her last match, she continued her winning streak securing a ticket to the finals of International Tennis Federation's W15 Manacor, after sweeping Hong Kong's Adithya Karunaratne, 6-3, 6-4.

The Australian Open Juniors Doubles champion sustained her strong start in the first set in her faceoff against the 19-year-old.

Karunaratne is ranked at No. 785 in Singles while Eala, who only became pro last year, is at No. 1,651.

Earlier in the week, the 15-year-old also demolished the $15,000 tournament's top seed Seone Mendez of Australia, an ITF World No. 2, in the quarterfinals, and escaped 21-year-old French player Carole Monnet in the semis just this morning. '

Now, she's locked and loaded for her first-ever championship berth of her career in any Singles tournament. This stint is her highest attempt in the pro yet.

Eala will next face 28-year-old home bet Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the championship round.