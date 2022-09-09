Alex Eala dominates doubles partner, moves to US Open juniors semis

ALEX Eala is now just two wins away from a Juniors Singles Grand Slam title.

The 17-year-old Filipina asserted dominance over Russia’s Mirra Andreeva, 6-4, 6-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open Girls Singles at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City, USA.

Alex Eala in US Open Girls Singles semis

Eala bucked a slow start to tie Andreeva from 4-2 to 4-4 before she picked up her pace and won Games 9 and 10 to take first set. She also recorded two service aces in set one.

In the following set, Andreeva was seen struggling to chase the play, which Eala took control of, early. Eala limited Andreeva to nil, even recording a perfect Game 3, then capping off at 6-0.

Eala, 10th seed, will next face Victoria Mboko of Canada, ninth seed, in the Girls Singles Semifinals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Andreeva, 15, is also Eala’s partner in the doubles play. Before she approached the quarters to face Eala, she defeated no. 1 sees Sofia Costoulas in the third round.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the duos, they reached the second round, before they were deemed with a "walkover", letting the round go to German pair Kuhl and Seidel also on Friday morning.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.