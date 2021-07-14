Alex Eala dominates Canadian foe, moves to third round of Italy meet

IT TOOK less than an hour for Alex Eala to take control of her second-round game, overthrowing Canadian Kayla Cross, 6-1, 6-1, to move to the 16-man series of JA Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, Italy.

The Filipina ace now has a solid 2-0 record against Cross, who, like Alex, is 16 years old. Eala first defeated her in J1 Villena, November last year.

Eala took 4 of 4 of her breakpoints in her first set, then sustained the strong start all the way to the end of the match.

The Juniors world no. 3 limited her opponent to scoring just a single point for both sets that lasted just 59 minutes.

Alex Eala stays strong in Milan J1 tourney

Eala is the tournament top seed in the competition that is equivalent to a Juniors Grand Slam.

She will next face Russian Ksenia Zaytseva, Juniors World No. 44, in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, in the Doubles main draw, Alex is suiting up with USA’s Madison Sieg as they take on their second round match later today, facing Russian pair Anastasiia Gureva and Ekaterina Maklakova.

