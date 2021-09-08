Alex Eala shrugs off slow start vs home bet to reach US Open third round

THE FILIPINA teen tennis ace continued her run in the 2021 US Open Juniors tournament.

Alex Eala bucked a slow start to defeat USA’s Charlotte Owensby, 6-3, 6-3, in the second round of the Girls’ Singles play, Tuesday midnight (Philippine Time) at the Billie Jean King Center in New York City.

Alex Eala in US Open

Eala, Juniors World No. 2, was trailing Owensby from the get-go before she tied the game at 3-3, and picked up her pace to continue her run at 4-3, and iced the first set at 6-3.

Owensby, Juniors World No. 315, again started the following set strong, winning two consecutive games to lead at 2-0.

Eala, however, managed to break her at 1-2, then tied at 2-2 to gain her momentum.

Again tied at 3-3, the Filipina broke away winning the next games to cap off the match that lasted one hour and six minutes.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Eala now moves to the third round, round of 16.

Meanwhile, in the Girls Doubles play, she and her partner Belgian Hanne Vandewinkle still await for their opponent in the second round after earning a ‘bye’ in the first round.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.