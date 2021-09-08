Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Sep 8
    Tennis

    Alex Eala shrugs off slow start vs home bet to reach US Open third round

    by Kate Reyes
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Mike Eala

    THE FILIPINA teen tennis ace continued her run in the 2021 US Open Juniors tournament.

    Alex Eala bucked a slow start to defeat USA’s Charlotte Owensby, 6-3, 6-3, in the second round of the Girls’ Singles play, Tuesday midnight (Philippine Time) at the Billie Jean King Center in New York City.

    Alex Eala in US Open

    Eala, Juniors World No. 2, was trailing Owensby from the get-go before she tied the game at 3-3, and picked up her pace to continue her run at 4-3, and iced the first set at 6-3.

    Owensby, Juniors World No. 315, again started the following set strong, winning two consecutive games to lead at 2-0.

    Eala, however, managed to break her at 1-2, then tied at 2-2 to gain her momentum.

    Again tied at 3-3, the Filipina broke away winning the next games to cap off the match that lasted one hour and six minutes.

      Eala now moves to the third round, round of 16.

      Meanwhile, in the Girls Doubles play, she and her partner Belgian Hanne Vandewinkle still await for their opponent in the second round after earning a ‘bye’ in the first round.

      PHOTO: Mike Eala

      This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
