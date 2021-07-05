Alex Eala wins in Wimbledon debut, marches into second round

WELCOME to Wimby.

Second-seeded Alex Eala was quick to make her presence felt in the grass courts of London, as the Filipina ace dominated Argentina’s Solana Sierra, 6-2, 6-4, in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon Juniors Championships Girls Singles on Monday night (Philippine time).

Eala started off the first set strong, leading quickly at 5-1, before eventually capping it off at 6-2 with a backhand slam.

She needed only 23 minutes to gain an advantage over her 17-year-old foe in the round of 64.

Come the following set, the Juniors world no. 3 was able to sustain her winning pace, logging in an easy 3-0, before Sierra, a Juniors world. no. 38, rallied back in Game 4 and 5 to cut the lead to 3-2.

Eala and Sierra exchanged two games apiece in a quick flurry, before Alex finished it off at 6-4.

The match only lasted one hour and four minutes.

Who will Alex Eala face next at Wimbledon?

She will next face either Italy’s Eleonora Alvisi or Ane Mintegi Del Omo of Spain in the round of 32 as she looks forward to clinching her third Grand Slam title.

Last month, the 16-year-old claimed her second Grand Slam title after conquering the 2021 French Open Girls’ Doubles with Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva. She claimed her first in the 2020 Australian Open Girls’ Doubles with Indonesian Priska Nugroho.

Meanwhile, Eala is also joining the Girls’ Doubles Main Draw. Her partner and schedule is yet to be posted on the Wimbledon website.

