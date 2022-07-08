Alex Eala ends Portugal 25k stint with back-to-back losses in singles, doubles

ALEX Eala's stint at W25 Corroios-Seixal in Portugal was cut short after back-to-back losses on Thursday midnight.

Alex Eala exits W25 Corroios-Seixal

The 17-year-old Filipina succumbed lower-ranked Alexandra Bozovic of Australia, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5, blowing off a fairly strong start.

She held off Bozovic, 23, to just scoring a single game in the first set before Eala lost her momentum, struggling in the second set where she trailed the Aussie up to 1-4.

Bozovic eventually finished first to force a decider which Eala managed to take advantage at 5-3, before Bozovic won four consecutive games to take the match that lasted three hours and 15 minutes.

Pinay pair

In the doubles play, Eala and partner Fil-Aussie Lizette Cabrera also lost to first-seeded Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania and Hong Kong's Hong Yi Cody Wong, 5-7, 4-6, in the quarterfinals, ending their run for the title.

The Filipina pair earned a walkover win in the first round to get into the quarters.

Onto the next

Eala continues to join ITF pro tournaments as she searches for her third pro title in the singles and her first in the doubles under the women's circuit.

