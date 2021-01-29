Swiss foe cuts short Alex Eala's second ITF pro title run for the year

TEEN tennis ace Alex Eala fell short on her second pro tourney in 2021.

She bowed down to Swiss netter Ylena In-Albon, 0-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals of the second leg of the W15 Manacor, on Friday night at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

The 15-year-old Filipina had trouble picking up her momentum at the start of the match against the gritty strokes of In-Albon, ranked 432 in the WTA Singles, who held Eala scoreless in the first set.

The Juniors World No. 3, however, showed a gallant effort to turn the tables around the following set, attempting to rally back and force a decider.

But the older foe was able to sustain her lead in the faceoff that lasted for an hour and 30 minutes.

The loss may have put her journey in this second leg to an end, but she’s staying put in Manacor, as she will join the third leg of the $15,000 tournament, which will be staged from February 1 to 7.

Earlier this week, Eala bagged her first maiden pro title in the first leg of the W15 Manacor, defeating 28-year-old Spanish Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers in the finals.

