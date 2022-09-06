Alex Eala beats Slovakian foe to reach US Open girls third round

ALEX Eala is off to round of 16 of the 2022 US Open girls singles after toppling Nina Vargova of Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3, on Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York (Tuesday, Manila time).

Despite a total of six double faults, Eala, WTA No. 290 managed to control the match.

Eala breezed through the opening set and looked on the way to another quick win but momentarily slipped in the second.

Vargova fought to tie the set by winning three consecutive games before Eala shut her down, completing the match in an hour and 15 minutes.

Aeala will next face Australia's Taylah Preston.

