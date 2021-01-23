Alex Eala beats Carole Monnet, books ticket to first pro semis

ALEX Eala survived a three-hour head-to-head battle, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, escaping Carole Monnet of France in the quarterfinals of the the International Tennis Federation's W15 Manacor on Saturday morning.

The 15-year-old Filipina ace managed to pick up where she left off after losing the first tiebreaker to the older French opponent. She was able to sustain her pace until the decider as she bounced back in the second set with another tiebreaker.

Eala, the World No. 3 in the ITF Juniors, stood her ground against six service aces from Monnet, who's currently ranked 14th in the ITF Singles.

The victory punched her a ticket to the semifinals round, where she will next face Hong Kong's Adithya Karunaratne on Saturday night.

