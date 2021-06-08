Sweep again as Eala, Russian partner advance to French Open quarterfinals

THE TOP-SEEDED pair of Alex Eala and Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva pulled off a back-to-back win on Tuesday (Philippine time) to proceed to the quarterfinals of the Roland Garros French Open Girls’ Doubles tournament.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

They beat Evialina Laskevich of Belarus and Alina Shcherbinina of Russia earlier this morning (in Manila time). And then, in the second round at the French Open this evening, they did the same to Sofia Costoulas of Belarus and Laura Hietaranta of Finland.

Eala, 16, and Selekhmeteva, 18, briskly swept the duo, 6-3, 6-1, to make it past the round of 16 to move onto the round of 8.

Although their opponents got the first game of the match, the Filipina and Russian pair won the first set, breaking Costoulas and Hietaranta in the 5th, 7th, and 9th game.

Coming into the following set, they were able to maintain their pace, quickly leading at 4-0 before their foes scored their first point.

Continue reading below ↓

The W25 Platja D’Aro finalists held off their foes to just a single point the entire second set, capping off the match that only lasted just under an hour.

Both Eala, juniors world no. 3, and Selekhmeteva, juniors world no. 10, have already won a Girls’ Doubles Grand Slam in their young careers.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

They will next face either Czech Barbara Palicova and Canadian Annabelle Xu, or USA’s Qavia Lopez and French Mathilde Ngijol-Carre in the quarterfinals.

Despite being the tournament's second seed, Eala bowed out early from the tournament's singles division.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.