Eala, Selekhmeteva sweep defending champs to dash into French Open finals

THRASHING the defending champions, the top-seeded pair of Alex Eala and Oksana Selekhmeteva easily clinched the finals spot of the 2021 Roland Garros French Open Girls’ Doubles in Paris, France on Saturday morning (Manila time).

Eala, 16, and Selekhmeteva, 18, showed no mercy, crushing the Italian duo of Eleonora Alvisi and Lisa Pigato in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, at the semfinals of the juniors doubles division.

The first set saw an early tie at 2-2, before Eala and Selekhmeteva broke the 5th game and successfully held their serve in the final game, to take the set.

Coming into the second with an unflinching momentum, the Filipina-Russian pair led at 2-0, and were quick to break in the 1st, 5th, and 7th game, limiting their opponents to just a single point in a match that lasted only 53 minutes.

This match also greatly improved the W25 Platja D’ Aro finalists’ statistics, with the pair recording only a single double fault, and an 18/21 win on their 1st serve.

They will now head to the title bout and will face tournament eighth-seeded pair of Russian Maria Bondarenko and Amarissa Kiara Toth of Hungary in the finals on Saturday.

Alvisi and Pigato were the 2020 French Open Girls’ Doubles champs. In that same French Open, Alex Eala reached the semifinals stage of the girls' singles division, falling to hometown bet Elsa Jacquemot.

In addition, the Filipina-Russian pair also have separate doubles Grand Slam feats under their belts: the 2020 Australian Open for Eala, and the 2019 US Open for Selekhmeteva.

Eala and Selekhmeteva are now just a win away from giving themselves another Grand Slam title.

