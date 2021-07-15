Alex Eala, American partner march into doubles quarterfinals in Milan

THE CHASE for the Juniors title continues for Alex Eala.

After winning her second-round singles match earlier in the day (last night, in Philippine time), Eala also conquered her doubles game with partner Madison Sieg of USA.

The Filipina-American pair escaped the Russian duo of Anastasila Gureva and Ekaterina Maklakova, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7, on Thursday morning (Philippine time), to advance to the girls’ doubles quarterfinals round of Trofeo Bonfiglio (JA Milan).

Eala and her capped off the first set at 6-3 in 33 minutes. Then, their foes rallied, winning the second set to force a tiebreaker.

Alex Eala advances to QF

At the decider, Eala and Sieg fought hard to fend off a takeover, sealing up the match at 10-7, after playing for a total of one hour and 26 minutes.

They will next face another Russian pair of Yaroslava Bartashevich and Ksenia Zaytseva.

Meanwhile, Eala, World Juniors no. 3, is also facing Zaytseva, World Juniors no. 44, in the third round of singles main draw.

The tournament is scheduled to run until July 18.

The sixteen-year-old Pinay netter has won two JA titles in her career, one in the singles and one in the doubles. She is still in the chase for her third.

