Alex Eala, Madison Sieg conquer doubles quarterfinals in Milan run

ALEX Eala and Madison Sieg of USA overcame a slow start to get the best of Russians Ksenia Zaytseva and Yaroslava Bartashevich, 6-4, 6-3, in the quarterfinals of Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, Italy, on Thursday night (Philippine time).

So far, the Filipina has managed to stay alive in both the girls' singles and girls' doubles main draw of the International Tennis Federation Juniors tournament.

In the first set, the tournament top seeds were trailing their foes, 1-3, before they hit their stride to take consecutive games and win the first set.

Eala and Sieg didn't slow down into the second, maintaining the winning pace and dominating the early back and forth affair to seal the match that lasted an hour and 18 minutes.

Eala, 16, and Sieg, 16, won five of 11 of their breakpoints.

Alex Eala continues singles, doubles Milan domination

They now move to the semifinals, facing their third set of Russians, Kira Pavlova and Diana Shnalder.

Eala is still in search of her third Juniors title, having won JA Plantation and JA Capetown in 2019.

In singles play, she will face off Sofia Costoulas of Belgium on Friday evening.

