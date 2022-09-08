Alex Eala usurps eighth-seeded opponent, advances to US Open QF

ALEX Eala is off to the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open Girls Singles.

The 17-year-old Filipina got the better off Australia's Taylah Preston, 6-2, 7-6(1), at the third round of the Juniors circuit to book a ticket to the quarterfinals, on Thursday morning (Philippine time), at the USTA Billie Jean King Center in New York City.

The Filipina survived a crucial tiebreak to escape a deciding set.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alex Eala survives second set duel to seal the win

Breaking from 1-1, Eala led through the first set quick and easy, taking it to 5-1. Preston managed to take Game 7, but Eala took control to cap it off at 6-2.

A slow start marked her second set against the tournament's eighth seed. She trailed Preston by two games before tying at 4-4. The two exchanged games to force a tiebreaker at 6-6. Eala, seeded tenth, was quicker to race the deuce, 7(7)-6, to stop a deciding set and seal the win.

Continue reading below ↓

Eala will next face 14th seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the QF. They already met in a JA tournament in 2021, with Eala in a 1-0 head-to-head record over her.

The Filipina, WTA no. 290, is the second highest ranked pro in the Juniors circuit next to Diana Schnaider of Russa, WTA no. 246.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.