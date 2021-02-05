Alex Eala bests German foe in grueling three-hour match, moves on to quarterfinals

FROM even sets, Alex Eala survived German Silvia Ambrosio, 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, to move to the quarterfinals of the last leg of the W15 Manacor on Friday morning (Manila time) at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

Not a single score was given in the first 20 minutes of the match that lasted for over three hours. Eala eventually took the first set, while 24-year-old Ambrosio tied it in the following, before the 15-year-old eventually pulled away in the decider, shrugging off fatigue from the long game.

Although unseeded in the tournament, the German opponent already has a handful of experience in the pros, with a Womens Tennis Association rank No. 1125 and ITF rank No. 586.

Meanwhile, the ITF Juniors World No. 3 ,who only turned pro last year, just had her first singles title two weeks ago.

Still, the Filipina ace managed to sustain the winning momentum from her last game in the the International Tennis Federation’s $15,000 tournament.

