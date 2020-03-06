Affable Stefanos Tsitsipas endears self to local tennis fans

STEFANOS Tsitsipas has endeared himself to local fans in his visit to the Philippines for the Davis Cup World Group II playoffs.

On Friday, Tsitsipas held an impromptu meet-and-greet after his first singles match against AJ Lim, to the delight of the throng of fans who trooped to the Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) courts.

The world No. 6 has been very accommodating to both fans and the media ever since he arrived on Tuesday, which came as a surprise considering his lofty stature.

Tsitsipas has also been enjoying his stay in the country. In his first day, the Greek netter even enjoyed a cup of taho outside the PCA courts.

Continue reading below ↓

It is Tsitsipas' first visit to the Philippines, but the Greek rising star said he has had plenty of interactions with Filipinos outside the country.

“I’ve met a lot of Filipinos before outside the Philippines obviously and I always had good experiences with them. Very friendly people, very nice, very friendly in general. The opportunity came and I decided to come here and I actually haven’t regretted me choosing to come here,” said Tsitsipas.

“The people have been treating me really well. I just really enjoy this country,” he added.

PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

Continue reading below ↓

Tsitsipas said one of the reasons why he is always interested in playing in the Davis Cup is that he can travel to other places like what he has been doing in the ATP Tour.

“It’s really exciting that the Davis Cup makes you travel places. I don’t think I would ever visit the Philippines if it wasn’t for the Davis Cup. I’m really psyched that I get to experience all these things,” said Tsitsipas.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto