St. Benilde takes home four golds in NCAA women's speed kicking

ST. BENILDE continued its dominance in the NCAA Season 96 taekwondo competitions, winning four gold medals in the women's speed kicking event.

Lucille Cunanan topped the heavyweight division with 6.475 points to win a gold medal, besting Arellano's Beverly Michelle Bandiola, who settled for silver with 6.358 points, and San Beda's Roxanne Candatu, who wound up with bronze with 6.083 points.

Lady Blazer Anne Christine Obenza also snared the gold in the middleweight division with 6.583 points to edge teammate Ashley Judd Felipe, who won silver with 6.175 points and Arellano's Kezia Estaquio, who got bronze with 6.142 points.

Loralee Natividad also ruled the welterweight division for St. Benilde with her 7.067 points for the gold, nosing out Letran's Aliciarose Gonzales, who had silver with 6.400 points and fellow Lady Blazer Shiela Mae Samson, who had bronze with 6.317 points.

Krizelle Therese Yadao completed the golden run for the Lady Blazers in the flyweight division with her 7.175 points, clipping silver medalist Maria Laney Kaye Panahon of San Beda (6.667) and bronze medalist Twinkle Angela Bokingkito of San Sebastian (6.325).

Arellano, San Sebastian, San Beda, and Jose Rizal University also won one gold medals each in the distaff side.

Pauline Gaye Rey of the Lady Chiefs lorded in the lightweight division with her 6.508 points to win over St. Benilde's Rocio Cortez Diaz (6.433) and Arellano peer Francis Claire Apuya (6.250).

Liza Leslie Bagay of the Lady Stags also reigned in the featherweight division with her 6.225 points, leaping over the St. Benilde pair of Daezelle Eloisa Jariol (6.117) and Tanya Mosquera (5.958).

Red Lioness Princess Angel Doria clinched the gold medal in the bantamweight division with 6.700 points, outlasting Letran's Adessa Grace del Castillo (6.642) and St. Benilde’s Melissa Maxine Arsenal (6.317).

Emie Soriano Fernandez completed the gold rush, winning one for the Lady Bombers in the finweight division with her 7.008 points to outwit Arellano's Catherine Joy Vicente (6.633) and San Beda's Nicole Ann Calasara.

