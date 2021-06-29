St. Benilde leads gold rush in NCAA men's speed kicking

ST. BENILDE stamped its class and captured five gold medals in the speed kicking event of the NCAA Season 96 men's taekwondo tournament.

Blazers jin Jose Mari Aiko Ong ruled the heavyweight division as he snared the gold medal with 6.917 points, besting teammate Clark Jayson Sacay, who got silver with 6.650, and San Beda's Glen Paul Salazar, who had bronze with 6.367.

Middleweight Matthew Cloyd Roxas also topped his class with his 6.408 points, besting fellow Blazer JV Anthony Villaron, who caught silver with 6.383 points, and Arellano's Terrence Ciriaco, who settled for bronze with 6.033 points.

Mikko Michael Regala won gold in the welterweight division with a score of 6.700 points, outlasting San Beda's Alfritz Victoria Arevalo (6.517) and Arellano's Christian Dave Tayrus (6.483).

Laurence Scott Santiago reigned over the featherweight division with his 6.850 points to win gold and outpoint Arellano's Kint Khelly Tarucan (6.692) and San Beda's Joash Aloven Tanap (6.500).

Ivan Murray Solimen completed the gold haul for St. Benilde as he lorded over the finweight division with 6.908 points, edging the San Beda pair of Ivan Karl Esquillo (6.667) and Francis Job Anthony Odal (6.483 points).

NCAA men's speed kicking

The Red Lions also didn't come home empty-handed, taking two gold medals from the eight weight classes.

Lightweight Christian Neil Arches scored 6.700 points to come away with the gold medal, slipping past Michael Noel Boncales of Arellano (6.600) and Piolo Mari Jazmines of St. Benilde (6.392).

Flyweight Jack Janggo Natividad also caught gold with his 6.883 points to outwit St. Benilde's Rey Isaiah Fausto (6.558) and San Beda teammate Johann Camillus Sanhi (6.167).

Stanley Roy Laguio of Arellano completed the gold medalists as he placed first in the bantamweight division after scoring 6.583 points. Axl Zerrudo of San Sebastian bagged the silver medal with 6.442, while San Beda's Michael Christian Macario had 6.383 for bronze.

