All set for Smart-MVPSF inter-school taekwondo championship

    AROUND 4,000 budding taekwondo jins from around the country will fight for bragging rights when the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the 2023 SMART/MVP Sports Foundation National Inter-School Taekwondo Championships from Sept. 30 to Oct.1.

    Inter-school taekwondo lures big field

    With another huge field, the PTA decided to hold the two-day event in two venues with the Ninoy Aquino Stadium hosting the Kyorugi (free sparring) and the Poomsae (forms) competition to be held at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

    Ateneo, UP, UST La Salle, St. Paul-Pasig, Diliman Preparator School, and UE are expected to field their top bets in the event sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo.

      As in the past, the tournament will be divided into novice and advance players with five divisions under each category namely: seniors, juniors, cadet, grade school and toddler classed separately for male and female competitors.

      All affiliated schools, even from Mindanao and Visayas, are also taking part in the event that will start at 8 a.m.

        Meantime, poomsae events are open for colored and blackbelt students in individual and team events. It is performed by following a systematic time of movement in a consecutive sequence against an imaginary opponent or multiple opponents.

        It consists of movements using the hands and feet and interconnected techniques like blocking, punching, striking, thrusting, and kicking.

        Martial arts enthusiasts and sports aficionados are invited to witness this event, especially children who are interested to learn this sport.

