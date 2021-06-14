San Beda rules men's poomsae to earn first gold in NCAA 96

SAN Beda earned the first gold medal in NCAA Season 96 as taekwondo jin Alfritz Victoria Arevalo topped the men's poomsae standard competition on Monday.

The Baguio-born Arevalo earned a score of 7.217 points to best seven other competitors in the virtual competition to raise the curtain for the new season.

St. Benilde's Ivan Murray Solimen copped the silver medal with his 7.134 points, while Letran's Roi Vinson Belano completed the podium with his 7.083 to wound up with bronze.

Christian Dave Tayrus of Arellano finished at fourth with 6.617, while John Harold Estoy of San Sebastian was at fifth with 6.417.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rounding out the participants were Mikko Jeremi Bataoil of Jose Rizal University at sixth with 6.284, Jake Aldrin Ramos of Lyceum at seventh with 6.150, and Ralph Laurenz Gasco of Emilio Aguinaldo College at dead last with 6.033.

It will be the ladies' turn to take the online stage with the women's poomsae standard competition slated on Tuesday.

___

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.