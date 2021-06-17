San Beda, CSB rule NCAA poomsae freestyle; EAC dominates juniors

SAN BEDA and St. Benilde emerged as big winners in the NCAA Season 96 seniors poomsae freestyle competitions on Thursday.

Red Lions' Michael Christian Macario won the gold medal in the men's side as he finished with 7.033 points.

His mark bested Jose Rizal University's Mikko Jeremi Bataoil, who had 6.367 points, and St. Benilde's Justin Carl Dominic Nacua, who got 5.600.

In the women's side, Blazers' Krizelle Therese Yadao copped the gold with her 6.900 points to get the better of Heavy Bombers' Shyenler Emelo Cedo, who got 6.167.

Emilio Aguinaldo College, on the other hand, made a clean sweep of the poomsae competitions in the juniors division.

John Mcleary Ornido won the poomsae freestyle event with his 6.800 points to edge St. Benilde's Raphael Ongkiko, who had 6.700.

John Vergel Reyes also helped the Brigadiers win the poomsae standard event as he registered 7.217 points for his routine.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

San Sebastian's Aaron Isaac Sevilla bagged the silver medal with his 6.717 points, while San Beda's Tor Timothy Castillo completed the podium with his 6.634 points to settle for the bronze medal.

Lebron James Alemania of host Letran wound up at fourth place with 6.117, as Kimichi Ramirez of CSB-La Salle Greenhills ended up at fifth with 6.067.

___

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.