San Beda big winner in NCAA Jrs speed kicking tourney

SAN BEDA emerged as the biggest winner in the speed kicking competitions in the NCAA Season 96 juniors taekwondo tournament, copping three gold medals in the in the four-day meet.

Louell Ivannerich Mamaclay ruled the light middleweight division with his 6.500 points, besting Emilio Aguinaldo College's John Cris Samson, who took the silver with 6.458 points, and CSB-La Salle Greenhills' Javier Dexter Macasaet, who settled for bronze with 6.383 points.

Philip Joshua Lee was also the top lightweight after scoring 7.083 points, edging EAC’s duo of Leigh Cyril Aslarona (6.108) and Aubrey Gacilos (5.942).

Ignatius Vicente Lorenzo Pinera completed the golden romp for the Red Cubs as he topped the bantamweight division with his 6.750 points to pocket the gold and nudged Lyceum of the Philippines University's Dirk Ranque, who nabbed silver with 6.483 points, and Letran's Lebron James Alemania, who had bronze with 6.200.

CSB-LSGH also bagged two golds in the middleweight and welterweight categories.

Raphael Ongkiko delivered a gold for the Junior Blazers in the middleweight division with his 7.067, nosing out the EAC pair of John Kierth Beramo (6.667) and Bermel Dionela Jr. (6.458).

Victor Emmanuel Rodriguez also snared gold in the welterweight division with his 7.042 points, beating out EAC's Bernard Owen Caibigan (6.783) and San Beda's Seth Nathaniel Go (6.625).

Letran, Arellano, and Lyceum also did not go home empty handed as they each secured golds.

Squires' Luke Morel snagged first place in the featherweight division with 6.367 points, outpointing EAC's Kristian Reggae Domondon (6.342) and San Beda's Marlex Mercado (6.200).

Braves' Joshua Lyndon Dionio also won the heavyweight division with his 6.592 points, towering over San Beda's Jian Alden Jose Arceo (6.017) and Letran's Bill Rolan Dela Cruz (5.942).

Junior Pirate John Patrick Moneda ruled the flyweight division with his 6.733 points, besting San Beda's Reymundo Calamba III (6.558) and EAC's Chris Daniel Barrozo (6.375).

