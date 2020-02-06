Pinoy jins keep focus despite uncertainty of China Olympic qualifier

THE Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) is taking a wait-and-see attitude in its campaign in the coming Asian Qualification Tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The two-day event set April 10 and 11 will be held in Wuxi, China, where lockdown is currently being implemented following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Stephen Fernandez, the PTA chairman for regional affairs, said the federation has yet been notified whether the qualifier will be moved to another date and place or not, although he admitted the welfare of the Filipino jins are always first and foremost for them.

“Given the health concern, siyempre we’re waiting for any notice of continuation or discontinuation (of the tournament). Pero wala pa siyang definite,” said Fernandez, who attended the press briefing held by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Thursday regarding the postponement of several major local events, and possibly, the hosting of the ASEAN Para Games.

“With what’s happening around the world, wala pa namang final advice whether may postponement, pero may inquiry na yung Asian Federation regarding this.”

Taekwondo is one of the sports where the country has consistently qualified in the Olympics, the last of which was in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Games courtesy of Kirstie Elaine Alora.

The PTA is looking to send all eight Filipino jins who won gold medals in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Asian Qualification and other qualifying meets prior to the Summer Games.

Kurt Barbosa was part of the SEA Games gold rush.

Despite the uncertainty of the situation, Fernandez said the jins remain focused in their training and preparations.

“Tuluy-tuloy pa rin yung ensayo nila para kung sakaling hindi matuloy sa China at malipat sa ibang bansa, handa naman tayo,” said Fernandez, a two-time Olympian (1988 and 1992).

The taekwondo official, however, doesn’t see the country bidding to have the tournament held here instead.

“Wala sa plano. Wala kaming discussion regarding bidding matters,” said Fernandez, also a board member of the Philippine Olympians Association.

“Given yung situation, kailangan din ng logistical needs nun. Sana nga mag die down na itong virus na ito sa kapakanan ng lahat.”