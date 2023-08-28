Filipino taekwondo jins vying in Asian juniors championships in Beirut

A 27-player MVPSF-Philippine National Junior Team will be leaving on Wednesday, Aug. 30, for Beirut, Lebanon to compete in the 2023 Asian Junior (Kyorugi, Poomsae) and Para Taekwondo Championships slated Sept. 2-10.

The Philippine Taekwondo Association said seven male and seven female taekwondo jins will take part in the Kyorugi (sparring) while six male and also six female will vie in Poomsae (forms) events spread over 9 days.

Asian championships lures big field

Michael Cabaluna, Jr. (-45 kg.) and Rodito Sinugbojan, Jr. (-48 Kg) will spearhead the PH campaign in the event that will be participated in by 34 other countries.

Supporting the PH delegation headed by Raul Samson and Ju Yon Hong are the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Other members of the team who are expected to figure prominently in sparring are Kurt Mykel Curata, Noel Victorio Macasaet, Vince Raiane Santianez, Jean Sebastian Durana, John Renzo Balido, Andrea Nicole Sanchez, Caitlin Julia Carlos, Samantha Nicole Siboc, Tachiana Kezhia Mangin, Christine Joel Gallema, Sally Mae Aguirre, and Kenjie Aunzo.

Competing in poomsae are Bob Andrew Fabella, Eljay Marco Vista, Cyd Edryc Esmana, Dean Darnet Venerable, Joshua Erece, Jose Lucas Llarena, Acey Kiana Oglayon, Sofia Estelle Ignacio, Juliana Mykhail Candelaria, Aesha Kiara Oglayon, Elizabeth Marie Borres, and Antonette Medallada.

The country’s lone participant in para event is Allain Keanu Ganapin while the coaches of the team are Devy John Singson, Brix Darmo Ramos, Rani Ann Ortega, Jeordan Dominguez, and Janneth Tenorio.