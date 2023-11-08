Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Nov 8
    Taekwondo

    National Taekwondo Age Group Championship draws banner field

    Around 3,000 jins vying in MVPSF tournament
    AROUND 3,000 taekwondo jins will see action in the 2023 Smart/MVPSF National Taekwondo Age Group (free sparring and poomsae) championships on Nov. 11-12 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

    Apart from the exciting action in various age categories, the Philippine Taekwondo Association said Korea’s Kyungmin University team is arriving for a demonstration to highlight the opening ceremony on Saturday.

    Taekwondo development program

    The PTA said the age-group tournament backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, and MILO is part of its year-long development program that talents as young as 4 years old are going to display their wares.

    Participants will be categorized into Novice and Advance players with three divisions under each category namely: Juniors, Cadet and Grade School classed separately for male and female competitors.

    Poomsae competition

    Poomsae is open to colored belts and blackbelts students for the following divisions: Toddler, Grade School, Cadet and Junior.

    Official events are Recognized Poomsae for Individual and Team events.

    Competition will start at 9 a.m.

      Martial arts enthusiast and sports aficionados are invited to witness this event, especially children who are interested to learn this popular Korean sport.

