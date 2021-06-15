JRU gains gold in NCAA women's poomsae

JOSE Rizal University gained the gold medal after Emie Soriano Fernandez ruled the NCAA Season 96 women's poomsae standard competition on Tuesday.

The rookie bested seven competitors as she scored 7.550 points for her routine.

Diane Nicole Supangan of St. Benilde copped the silver medal with 7.284 points, as Lara Alejandrea Andres got the bronze with her 6.867.

San Sebastian's Keith Laura Baladya wound up at fourth place with her 6.767, followed by Letran's Stephanie Shane Ashley Arana at fifth with 6.734.

Completing the list were Emilio Aguinaldo College's Chelsia Marie Banez with 6.484, Arellano's Francis Claire Apuya with 6.234, and Lyceum's Marinella de Peralta with 6.117.

The juniors' division take center stage in the poomsae standard competition on Wednesday.

