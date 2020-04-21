SEA Games gold medalist proud to serve in PAL repatriation flight

CABIN crew members are modern-day heroes.

Former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist turned flight attendant Jade Zafra-Ngitngit was part of the Philippine Airline crew that served in a repatriation flight to Auckland, New Zealand on Monday.

The task was to bring home passengers who were stuck in the Philippines after being caught in the middle of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) imposed by the government to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jade, a part of the SPIN.ph family during its early years who would later win a gold medal in taekwondo (53-57 kg) during the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar, considered the flight a fulfilling one especially with the entire world having to deal with the current health crisis.

“On normal days, it is with pleasure that I get to take flights where PAL needs me,” she posted on her Facebook account and accompanied by photos of the entire cabin crew while aboard the commercial aircraft.

Continue reading below ↓

“Nowadays, in these trying times, I feel honored to be able to fly people home. I’m glad our company flies to be of service to the people because that’s what we do,” said Zafra-Ngitngit, who’s been with PAL as flight attendant for four years now.

The tall, slender, and beauteous mother of one related how majority of the passengers felt relieved to be finally bound for home.

Continue reading below ↓

“They were stranded and didn’t know what to do. They thought they could only go home once lockdown is lifted,” said Jade of the sentiment of those who were stranded. “”When they learned about the repatriation flights, they grabbed the chance and took it.”

She even related about how one passenger had to borrow a motorcycle on the way to the airport to be able to catch the flight. The motorbike was left in a particular area of the airport and was picked up later on.

Continue reading below ↓

“They had different stories but had one thing in common – they all wanted to go home and were grateful to us for taking their flight,” said Jade, a product of University of Santo Tomas.

Despite the danger posed by the global pandemic, the former national athlete said she won’t hesitate doing repatriation flights over and over again.

Continue reading below ↓

“I love what I do and this work is so rewarding in so many ways,” she stressed. "PAL, since Day One, has been very nice to me and I’m always equally grateful.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After her SEA Games stint, Zafra-Ngitngit was among the potential medalists of the country for the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

Unfortunately, she suffered an ACL injury in her right knee during a training session a month before the Asiad, forcing Jade to drop out of the national team.