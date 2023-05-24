SEA Games champs lead PH campaign at World Taekwondo Championships

KURT Bryan Barbosa and Arven Alcantara will have little time to celebrate their golden triumphs in the recent Cambodia SEA Games as they lead the SMART/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team to the World Taekwondo Championships from May 29 to June 4 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Toughened by his Tokyo Games stint, Barbosa outclassed Thailand’s Ramnarong Saweekwiharee in the men’s -54kg to win the gold while Alcantara gutted out a 2-1 win over another Thai bet in Chaichon Cho in the men’s -68kg.

They accounted for two of the six gold medals won by the taekwondo team - the most in the Philippine contingent that was later matched by the arnis team.

Other members of the team also backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee are Dex Ian Chavez (-58kg), Joseph Chua (-63kg), Dave Cea (-74kg), Veronica Garces (-46kg), Baby Jessica Canabal (-53kg), Nicole Ann Mc Cann (-57kg), and Laila Delo (-67kg).

The Baku event is part of the team’s preparation for the Asian Games, Indoor Martial Arts Games, Asian Taekwondo Championships and Chuncheon Korea Taekwondo Championships – all happening this year.

Heading the delegation is Raul Samson while the coaches of the team are Carlos Jose Padilla, V, and Brix Darmo Ramos.