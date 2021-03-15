Table tennis bets Rose Jean Fadol, Jann Nayre miss out on Olympic spots

ROSE Jean Fadol and Jann Mari Nayre failed in its bid to capture an Olympic berth via the World Singles Qualification Tournament after bowing against separate rivals on Monday in Doha, Qatar.

Fadol lost to Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine, 11-4, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2, in the semifinals of the women’s Knockout 2 semifinals on Monday, while Nayre was defeated by Niagol Stoyanov of Italy, 11-5, 11-4, 11-4, 8-11, 13-11, in the men’s Knockout 1 quarterfinals.

Nine Olympic berths are at stake in the Doha tournament including five in the women’s division.

There are four knockout groups in the women’s division with the winners qualifying in the Olympics. The losing finalists in each group will vie for the last seat in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old Fadol made waves after a stunning upset win over No. 12 Debora Vivarelli of Italy, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 5-11, 8-11, 11-9, in the quarterfinals.

A victory by Fadol against Pesotska would have moved her to the Knockout 2 finals and one win away from gaining a spot in the Olympics, but fell short after a four-game sweep.

Continue reading below ↓

Fadol, Nayre, along with John Russel Misal and Jannah Romero still have a chance to make it to the Olympics through the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament also in Doha from March 18 to 20.