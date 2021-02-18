Two-time Asiad gold winner Jacinto Cayco passes away aged 96

JACINTO Cayco, one of the greatest swimmers the Philippines has ever produced, has passed away. He was 96.

Cayco is best remembered for his feat in the first-ever Asian Games in 1951, where he produced two out of the five gold medals the Philippines won in New Delhi. He also competed in the 1948 Olympics in London.

Cayco was inducted into the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

His brother Pedro also became a swimmer and saw action in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne.

The Philippine swimming community was in mourning over the passing of Cayco, who, after his competitive years, remained a fixture in swimming meets serving in different capacities including as an official.

He is fondly called 'Mang Jack' in the swimming community.

“A visible figure in swimming competitions, Sir Jack was known for being kind-hearted and humble,” wrote Philippine Swimming Inc. on its Facebook page. “We join his brother Pedro Cayco and their family in offering our prayers and sincerest condolences.”

