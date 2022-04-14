Lani Velasco earns fresh term as PSI chief

LANI Velasco earned a fresh four-year mandate as president and chairman of the Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI).

Velasco was given another term during the congress of the sports’ local federation recently held at the New Coast Hotel in Manila.

Shortly after her election, Velasco vowed to continue the healthy participation of Filipino swimmers in all five disciplines of the sport.

That meant sending athletes to participate in various international tournaments, including the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“We’re hoping to see our athletes perform well in different international competitions,” said Velasco, whose leadership enjoys the full support of both the International Swimming Federation (FINA) and the Asia Swimming Federation (AASF).

“We want to see more of our athletes qualify in various meets abroad, especially the Olympics,” she added.

Swimming, water polo, diving, open water, and artistic swimming are the five events in aquatics.

In the last Tokyo Olympics, the country sent two qualified swimmers in Fil-Ams Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule, respectively.

Two years ago during the 30th Southeast Asian Games here in the country, James Daiparine captured the Philippines’ first gold in swimming in the last decade by ruling the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the New Clark Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The national team also captured six silvers and nine bronze medals in the 2019 biennial meet, and according to Velasco, the goal is to match – if not surpass – the medal haul in the Hanoi SEA Games in Vietnam next month.

Also elected to their respective positions were Antoinette Mendoza (secretary), Vero Paloma (treasurer), and board of trustees members Edgardo Lora, Conreylito Dalisay, Sherwyn Santiago, Jefferson Lao, Roberto Tan, and Lea Antig.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) chairman Steve Hontiveros and POC membership and accreditation of commission chairman Atty. Avelino Sumagui attended the polls.

