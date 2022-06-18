Alkhaldi, Renner, Cook represent PH in FINA World Championships

JASMINE Alkhaldi leads the Philippine team in the 19th FINA World Championships from June 18 to July 3 in Budapest, Hungary.

The two-time Olympian will be joined by Miranda Renner and Jonathan Cook in the competition.

Alkhaldi will compete in the women’s 50-meter freestyle while Renner, a multiple Southeast Asian Games medalist, is entered in the women’s 50-meter butterfly. Cook will participate in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke.

Alkhaldi along with Philippine Swimming Inc. president Lailani Velasco left for Budapest on Tuesday along with coach Sherwyn John Santiago. Renner and Cook will join the team in Budapest as they are coming from the United States.

“The 19th FINA World Championships is the Olympics of swimming,” said Velasco. “Most of the world’s top talents will be in attendance. Therefore, we have modest goals for the World Championships.”

Before leaving for Budapest, Velasco met with President Duterte after attending the final inspection of the National Academy of Sports at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac.

Velasco hopes that the momentum after winning a gold from Chloe Isleta along with three silvers and three bronzes will also shift in the FINA Championships where she expects that new national records or personal bests will be set.

Velasco said the main goal is for the three swimmers to reach the top 16 in their events.

“We can hopefully qualify for the semifinals (top 16). From there, we will see how our swimmers will do. The World Championships is a venue for us to gauge how far we are from the world’s best talents so this is an important event for PSI,” Velasco said.

Alkhaldi is competing in her first FINA World Championship after previously competing in the worlds in the 25-meter pool in 2018 and 2021. She qualified after earning a Standard Entry Time B after clocking 25.62 seconds during the SEA Games, surpassing the 25.92 cutoff.

Renner also made it by breaking the Standard Entry Time B of 27.24 after registering 26.99 in the SEA Games.

Cook gained a Universality place being the highest-ranked athlete among those who didn’t quality with his 793 FINA points.

