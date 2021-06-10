Former squash federation chief Romeo Ribaño passes away

ONE of the pillars of Philippine squash has passed away.

Romeo Ribaño, a longtime president of the Philippine Squash Academy (formerly Squash Rackets Association of the Philippines), died last June 3 after a lingering illness and a bout with pneumonia.

He was 85.

Aside from his work in helping propagate squash in the country, Ribaño also served as member of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) board and was its secretary-general during the term of late president Celso Dayrit.

The Philippine squash team, now under Robert Bachmann, scored a breakthrough gold in the Southeast Asian Games in 2019 courtesy of the mixed team of Reymark Begornia, Robert Garcia, Jemyca Aribado, and David William Pelino.

A multi-story national squash training center has likewise been constructed just beside the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Bachmann said the federation plans to honor the memory of Ribano for all the works he had done for squash.

The Philippines was one of seven founding members of the Asian Squash Federation in 1980 along with Bahrain, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, and Thailand.

