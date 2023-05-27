Philippines gains World Cup spot by reaching finals of Co-Ed Slow Pitch Asia Cup

THE Philippines beat Thailand, 31-11, to advance to the finals of the Co-Ed Slow Pitch Softball Asia Cup 2023, enabling the team to clinch a berth in the World Cup.

The team’s lopsided win allowed the Philippine male and female batters to finish the preliminaries with a 3-1 record to arrange a finals match with Chinese Taipei, which is in first place with a 4-0 win-loss mark.

See Bachmann plans rethink of PH participation in SEA Games

The finals seat also gave the Philippines a spot in the Co-Ed Slow Pitch World Cup to be staged later this year as the top three teams in the tournament will book a place in the first edition of the tournament.

Chinese Taipei handed the Philippines its first and only loss so far in the tournament, losing via a 12-8 decision last Thursday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN