    Softball

    Philippines climbs to 11th in world women's softball rankings

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    SUCCESSFUL campaigns in 2019 led to the Philippines climbing to 11th spot in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) softball women’s world rankings.

    The Philippines climbed two spots in the latest world rankings after collecting 2,110 points, surpassing Czech Republic and Great Britain in the list.

    Last year’s campaign was highlighted by the conquest of the Blu Girls in the Southeast Asian Games held in Clark.

    The Philippine women’s team also placed fourth in the Asian Women’s Softball Championship, and the Asia Cup Under-17 Women’s Softball, also earning the country ranking points.

    The United States remained on top of the world softball women’s rakings followed by Japan and Canada.

