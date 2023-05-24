PH co-ed batters beat China in Asia Cup slow-pitch opener

THE Philippines got off to a strong start in the Co-Ed Slow-Pitch Softball Asia Cup, defeating China, 7-6, on Wednesday in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Nationals took the win in come-from-behind fashion with Dino Altomonte drilling a two-run home run to tie the game at 6, and Anthony Olaez sending Michael Pagkaliwagan home to take the win in the tournament composed of men and women players.

The male members of the team are Isidro Abello, Jerome Bacarisas, Benjamin Cope, Denis Joseph Nelson, Tomas Pablo Emmanuel Panlilio, and Julius Cesar Visaya.

Francesca Altomonte, Khrisha Cantor, Elsie Dela Torre, Angelu Gabriel, Madeleine Lhuillier, Mary Joy Maguad, Cristy Joy Roa, Jenette Rusia, and Ma. Charlotte Narces Sales are the female players.

The Philippines is eyeing one of the three slots in the World Cup.

“We had a great training ahead of the tournament and I’m confident that the team will deliver. We are all hungry for a World Cup slot,” said head coach Ana Santiago.

"I'm so proud with how the team played in the first game, beating a strong quality Chinese team. I know they have prepared hard for this and I'm confident they will nail one of those World Cup slots,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.