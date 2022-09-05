PH Blu Boys make Asian Cup final, qualify for 2022 World Cup

THE Philippine Blu Boys qualified for the WBSC Men Softball World Cup after reaching the final of the 11th Men Softball Asian Cup being held in Kochi, Japan.

The Blu Boys won over India, 8-1, on Monday in the final day of the super round to earn a finals match against Japan, obtaining one of the two places for Asia in the 17th Men’s Softball World Cup to be held November 26 to December 4 in Auckland.

Blu Boys vs Japan

The Asian title will be up for grabs on Tuesday against Japan, which beat the Philippines, 7-0, during their super round clash.

The Blu Boys took second in Group B before gaining a spot in the final despite losses to Japan and Singapore, 6-5, in the super round.

The men’s softball team has qualified for the World Cup in nine out of the last 11 editions of the tournament since 1988. Its best finish was fourth in 1968.

